Jordan Donica to Join Broadway’s ‘Sunset Blvd.’ Revival This Month

Jordan Donica will return to Broadway next month, joining the cast of the Tony-nominated revival of “Sunset Blvd.” at the St. James Theatre. He will assume the role of Max von Mayerling beginning June 10, succeeding David Thaxton, who is set to give his final performance June 8.

Donica, who most recently appeared on Broadway in Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of “Camelot,” earning a Tony Award nomination for his portrayal of Lancelot, now joins the staging. His additional Broadway credits include “My Fair Lady” and “The Phantom of the Opera.” Donica has also performed in touring and regional productions of “Hamilton,” “Les Misérables,” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

Meanwhile, Thaxton has been with the production since its London engagement in August 2023, where he earned an Olivier Award nomination for his performance as Norma Desmond’s faithful butler. The actor transferred with the show to New York for its Broadway run.

Scherzinger leads the cast as Norma Desmond, alongside Francis as Joe Gillis and Grace Hodgett Young as Betty Schaefer. The revival, directed by Jamie Lloyd, brings a contemporary, stylized approach to the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, which is based on the 1950 Paramount Pictures film directed by Billy Wilder.

Notably, the Broadway revival of “Sunset Blvd.” picked up seven Tony Award nominations on May 1. In addition to Best Revival of a Musical, the show received acting nods for Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis, as well as recognition for direction, lighting, sound design, and orchestrations.

“Sunset Blvd.” is currently playing an extended limited engagement through July 13.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit Broadway’s official “Sunset Blvd” website.