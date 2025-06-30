Jorge Medina & Josi Cuen tickets on sale in Paso Robles

Jorge Medina teams with fellow Banda star Josi Cuen for a one-night concierto at California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, July 20, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. The pairing unites two former La Arrolladora frontmen whose powerhouse vocals helped drive the genre’s U.S. surge over the past decade.

Tickets are on sale now through the fair box office and through ScoreBig, where buyers pay exactly the price shown—no hidden tarifas de servicio.

Medina’s solo hits “Al 100 y Pasadito” and “Te Estoy Agradeciendo” mingle with Cuen’s “Me Está Gustando” to create a setlist packed with brass blasts and sentimental ballads. Paso Robles’ outdoor grandstand offers stunning golden-hour views of the surrounding vineyards—an ideal backdrop for banda romance.

The Mid-State Fair has become a Central Coast magnet for regional Mexican acts, drawing fans from Salinas to Santa Maria. Pairing two marquee voices on the same bill makes this Sunday night show an early sell-out candidate, so plan ahead.

Shop for Jorge Medina & Josi Cuen tickets at California Mid-State Fair on July 20, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Jorge Medina & Josi Cuen tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.