JP Saxe tickets on sale for Toronto’s Massey Hall show

Lennon Stella and JP Saxe at O2 Institute, Birmingham, 28 February 2020 | via Wikimedia Commons

Madeline Page48 minutes ago

JP Saxe, the GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter behind the global hit “If the World Was Ending,” headlines Toronto’s historic Massey Hall on Oct. 1, 2025. The hometown stop caps a banner year that saw the release of his sophomore record A Grey Area and collaborations with artists from Julia Michaels to John Mayer.

Tickets for the Thursday evening concert are on sale now through the Massey Hall box office and ScoreBig. Buying via ScoreBig means transparent pricing from first click to checkout, plus the confidence of no hidden service charges—ideal for budgeting a big night out in the city.

Saxe’s intimate lyrics and conversational melodies resonate deeply with Canadian audiences. Expect the setlist to weave new material like “Caught Up on You” with emotional favorites “Line by Line” and “Explanation,” delivered against Massey Hall’s newly renovated acoustics and storied wooden balconies.

This one-night-only appearance follows festival stops in Europe and a run of U.S. theaters. For Torontonians eager to support a local success story on a beloved stage, the date promises a shared hometown celebration brimming with sing-alongs and heartfelt storytelling.

