& Juliet tickets on sale in San Jose at Center for the Performing Arts

& Juliet

& Juliet rewrites Shakespeare with a pop-music twist when the hit Broadway musical plays San Jose Center for the Performing Arts Oct. 7-12, 2025. Audiences will follow Juliet on a high-energy “what-if” adventure packed with Max Martin chart-toppers like “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar” and “…Baby One More Time.”

Tickets for all eight performances are on sale now.

& Juliet has wowed critics with its clever book by David West Read (Schitt’s Creek) and eye-popping staging that turns a Renaissance love story into a modern pop concert. San Jose Center for the Performing Arts—fresh off recent sound and lighting upgrades—offers clear sightlines from every level, making it an ideal stop for the show’s first West Coast tour.

South Bay theater-goers have embraced large-scale jukebox hits in recent seasons, so early buyers secure the best orchestra views and avoid sold-out matinees. Downtown dining and ample parking round out a stress-free night at the theater.

Shop for & Juliet tickets

