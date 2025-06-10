Ticketnews Ads
Kai brings K-pop flair to L.A.’s Shrine; tickets on sale now

Kai at Lotte Family Concert on June 23, 2018 | Photo credit: OXO via Wikimedia Commons

Madeline Page

Kai—the velvet-voiced EXO and SuperM superstar—steps into solo spotlight at Los Angeles’ landmark Shrine Auditorium on Aug. 28, 2025. The 6,300-seat hall will pulse with R&B-tinged dance tracks from his mini-albums Kai, Peaches and a forthcoming project teased on social media.

Tickets are on sale now. Shrine box-office windows remain open, but savvy K-pop fans can skip hidden service charges by locking in seats through ScoreBig’s transparent marketplace.

Expect Kai’s signature blend of sleek choreography and live vocals, backed by a seven-piece band and LED visuals that shift from neon rain to minimalist monochrome. A bilingual set list will weave Korean hits like “Mmmh” with English-language remixes and brand-new cuts premiered during his 2025 world trek.

The Shrine’s mid-town location—steps from USC and Exposition Park—makes pre-show tacos or post-show karaoke easy to fit into the evening. Fans arriving early can snag limited-edition tour merch and light-sticks designed just for North American dates.

