Kane Brown tickets on sale in Rama at Casino Rama Entertainment Centre

Kane Brown brings his chart-topping country-pop hits to Casino Rama Entertainment Centre in Rama, Ontario, on Aug. 23, 2025. Fans can expect an electrifying evening filled with Brown’s signature blend of soulful vocals and modern country production.

Tickets for the Aug. 23 performance are on sale now. You can purchase at the Casino Rama box office or online through ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2015, Kane Brown has become one of country music’s fastest-rising stars. His self-titled debut album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, and singles like “Heaven” and “What Ifs” (featuring Lauren Alaina) have earned multi-platinum status. Brown has sold out arenas nationwide, earning ACM and CMA nominations along the way.

Long-time fans in Ontario have welcomed Brown’s high-energy performances, and his August stop at Casino Rama promises to be no exception. Expect fan favorites like “Lose It,” “Good as You” and “Grand,” along with selections from his most recent releases. Brown’s dynamic stage presence and genre-bending sound create an unforgettable live experience for both country purists and crossover music lovers.

Casino Rama Entertainment Centre offers premium acoustics, comfortable seating and an intimate yet lively atmosphere—ideal for catching every note of Brown’s powerful vocals. The venue’s modern production capabilities will highlight the elaborate lighting and dynamic stage design that are hallmarks of Brown’s live show.

Don’t miss your chance to see Kane Brown live in Rama this summer. Reserve your seats now before they sell out for what promises to be one of the season’s biggest country-music events.

