Kenan Thompson’s Laugh, Vote, Repeat! tickets on sale in Las Vegas

Kenan Thompson, May 2019 via Wikimedia Commons

Kenan Thompson’s Laugh, Vote, Repeat! hits Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at the LINQ in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 5, 2025, at 4 p.m. The longtime “Saturday Night Live” star brings an afternoon of stand-up and civic engagement to the Strip, blending sharp observations with his signature warmth.

Tickets are on sale now at the comedy club box office, but savvy audiences can also grab seats via ScoreBig, which lists tickets to top events with no hidden fees and applied promo savings.

Thompson’s Vegas stop is part of a limited run that encourages fans to laugh while also reflecting on the power of every vote—a theme he’s championed through partnerships with get-out-the-vote campaigns. Expect stories from his two-decade SNL tenure, fresh political quips and maybe even a cameo from beloved characters like Diondre Cole.

The 300-seat showroom at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club offers an intimate setting where every punchline lands. Doors open an hour early for cocktails and photo ops beneath the LINQ Promenade’s neon lights, making the Friday matinee an ideal kickoff to a night on the town.

Shop for Kenan Thompson’s Laugh, Vote, Repeat! tickets at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club on December 5, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Kenan Thompson’s Laugh, Vote, Repeat! tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.