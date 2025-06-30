Kimberly Akimbo tickets on sale in Tulsa at Chapman Music Hall

Kimberly Akimbo, 2023’s Tony winner for Best Musical, brings its heart-tugging, laugh-out-loud story to Chapman Music Hall at Tulsa Performing Arts Center for eight performances, Sept. 2-7, 2025. The off-beat show follows a New Jersey teen aging four times faster than normal, blending pop-rock tunes with sharp humor and unexpected warmth.

Tickets are on sale now. Tulsa PAC’s box office is open, but fans can dodge hidden fees by purchasing through ScoreBig, which shows all-in pricing and offers mobile delivery for hassle-free entry.

Critics hail Kimberly Akimbo as “a comic miracle” (Variety) that balances big laughs with genuine heart. The touring cast tackles composer Jeanine Tesori’s eclectic score—think Broadway meets Ben Folds—inside the 2,300-seat Chapman Music Hall, renowned for its clear sightlines and pristine acoustics.

Tulsa marks the musical’s first Oklahoma engagement, making this week-long run a must-see for Green Country theatergoers eager to catch Broadway’s freshest hit without hopping a flight.

Performance dates and ticket links

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Kimberly Akimbo tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.