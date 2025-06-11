King Princess tickets on sale in Atlanta at Buckhead Theatre

King Princess at the Opening Night of "The Picture of Dorian Gray" on Broadway, 2025 | Photo credit: Philip Romano via Wikimedia Commons

King Princess returns to the stage with an intimate headline show at Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre on Oct. 26, 2025. Music starts at 8 p.m. in the chandelier-lit, 1,500-capacity room that once welcomed icons from Elton John to Lizzo.

Tickets are on sale through the Buckhead Theatre box office and at ScoreBig, which lists every ticket tier — GA floor to reserved balcony — with no hidden fees. Fans can lock in spots at crowd-friendly prices before they’re gone.

The Brooklyn singer-songwriter (real name Mikaela Straus) broke through with 2018’s platinum single “1950,” earning praise for unapologetic queer storytelling and genre-bending indie pop. Atlanta’s set list is expected to blend debut album “Cheap Queen,” 2023 follow-up “Hold On Baby” and preview tracks from an upcoming third LP rumored for early 2026.

Straus’ live shows swap studio polish for raw guitar grit, punctuated by playful banter and crowd-surfing moments. The Buckhead’s historic proscenium backdrop offers an elegant contrast to fuzzed-out riffs — a vibe fans loved when King Princess played a sold-out Tabernacle date in 2022.

Make a night of it with dinner along Peachtree Road, then head inside as doors open at 7 for merch drops featuring limited-edition Atlanta-only tees.

