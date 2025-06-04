Lainey Wilson tickets on sale in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena

Lainey Wilson (Image via ScoreBig)

Lainey Wilson will bring her “country’s cool again” swagger to the Las Vegas Strip when she headlines T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 7 2025. The Sunday night show begins at 8 p.m., giving fans a prime-time slot to see the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year light up one of the nation’s premier concert venues.

Tickets for the Dec. 7 date are on sale now. Seats can be purchased at the T-Mobile Arena box office, but savvy concertgoers can also snag theirs through ScoreBig, the marketplace that lists tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Wilson’s star has risen rapidly on the strength of platinum hits such as “Heart Like a Truck,” “Watermelon Moonshine” and the Grammy-winning duet “Never Say Never” with Cole Swindell. Her live set typically blends those anthems with crowd-pleasing covers, down-home storytelling and plenty of Louisiana grit. Backed by a tight, road-hardened band, she has earned a reputation for turning large arenas into honky-tonk singalongs, complete with blazing guitar solos and her signature bell-bottom flair.

T-Mobile Arena—nestled between New York-New York and Park MGM—holds more than 18 000 fans and boasts state-of-the-art acoustics tailor-made for Wilson’s powerhouse vocals. December nights in Vegas pair perfectly with country music under the neon lights, and the venue’s proximity to world-class dining and nightlife makes it easy to turn the concert into a full Sin City weekend.

With Wilson’s latest album rumored for a late-2025 release, the Las Vegas stop could feature brand-new material alongside the chart-toppers that made her a festival favorite. Whether you’ve followed her since the bar-band days or discovered her through “Yellowstone,” this hometown-style throw-down on the Strip is poised to be one of the hottest tickets of the year.

Shop for Lainey Wilson tickets at T-Mobile Arena on December 7 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Lainey Wilson tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.