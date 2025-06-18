Le Sserafim tickets on sale in Newark at Prudential Center

LE SSERAFIM | Photo via SOURCE MUSIC

Le Sserafim, K-pop’s breakout quintet famed for the anthemic “Fearless,” make their Tri-State debut at Newark’s Prudential Center on Sept. 3, 2025. The 19,500-seat venue, affectionately dubbed “The Rock,” will host the group’s high-energy mix of synchronized choreography, live band arrangements and cutting-edge LED visuals beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Le Sserafim earned rookie-of-the-year honors across Asia and just dropped their English-language EP Refresh, featuring the Billboard-charting single “Perfect Night.” North American fans can expect a bilingual setlist, plus exclusive solo stages that spotlight each member’s vocal or dance prowess.

Located steps from Newark Penn Station, Prudential Center offers easy rail access for New York City commuters and plenty of parking for Garden State drivers. K-beauty pop-ups and merch kiosks will fill Championship Plaza, so plan to arrive early for selfies under the arena’s giant LED pylon.

