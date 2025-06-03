Leonid & Friends tribute tickets on sale in Albuquerque

Leonid & Friends via Wikimedia Commons

Leonid & Friends—the viral Russian ensemble acclaimed for spot-on Chicago covers—brings its horn-powered show to Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque on Oct. 15, 2025. Expect faithful renditions of “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday in the Park” and other Windy-City classics, along with surprising deep cuts from Chicago’s ’70s and ’80s catalog.

Tickets are on sale now at the Kiva box office or fee-free through ScoreBig, where TicketNews readers receive 10 percent off with code TICKETNEWS10.

The 2,300-seat Kiva Auditorium, nestled inside the Albuquerque Convention Center, offers stellar acoustics and convenient parking just blocks from historic Old Town.

