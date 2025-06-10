Les Miserables tickets on sale in San Diego at Civic Theatre

Les Miserables (Image via ScoreBig)

Les Miserables, the Tony-winning epic of love, revolution and redemption, settles into San Diego Civic Theatre for an eight-show engagement Sept. 16-21, 2025. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, the musical features unforgettable anthems such as “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own” and “One Day More,” delivered by a 30-piece cast and soaring live orchestra.

Tickets for every San Diego performance are on sale now. While the Civic Theatre box office offers standard sales, audiences can skip hidden fees by purchasing through ScoreBig, which lists seats to major Broadway tours nationwide with transparent pricing.

This acclaimed revival, direct from London’s West End and Broadway, showcases cutting-edge LED scenery that moves audiences from the dingy backstreets of Paris to the barricades in a single sweep. San Diego Civic Theatre’s 2,900-seat hall provides impeccable acoustics and clear sightlines, ensuring even balcony patrons feel Victor Hugo’s sweeping saga up close.

Located steps from the historic Gaslamp District, the venue is surrounded by pre-show dining and convenient parking, making theater night a seamless outing for locals and visitors alike. Whether you’re introducing a new generation to Jean Valjean’s journey or revisiting a longtime favorite, this limited run offers Southern Californians a rare chance to hear the people sing.

Les Miserables San Diego dates

