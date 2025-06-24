Little Big Town Christmas Shows tickets on sale in Nashville at Ryman

Little Big Town has added two more Christmas Shows to its holiday homecoming at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, setting 7:30 p.m. performances for Wednesday, Dec. 3, and Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. The Grammy-winning quartet will again blend seasonal standards with chart-toppers “Pontoon” and “Boondocks,” all delivered with the Ryman’s unmatched acoustics.

Tickets are on sale through the Ryman box office and ScoreBig. ScoreBig’s no-fee listings include pew-style floor seats and coveted balcony benches that routinely sell out minutes after release.

Now spanning four consecutive nights, Little Big Town’s Christmas Shows have become a Music City December tradition, featuring surprise guest appearances and storytelling between numbers. The group’s four-part harmonies resonate beautifully inside the “Mother Church of Country Music,” providing a warm counterpoint to Nashville’s brisk holiday air.

Fans can make a full evening of the downtown locale by grabbing hot-chicken dinners on Broadway before the show or strolling the festive light displays at nearby Riverfront Park afterward.

Little Big Town Christmas Dates