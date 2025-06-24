Little Big Town Christmas Shows tickets on sale in Nashville at Ryman

By Madeline Page 6 minutes ago
Little Big Town Christmas Shows via ScoreBig
Little Big Town Christmas Shows via ScoreBig

Little Big Town has added two more Christmas Shows to its holiday homecoming at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, setting 7:30 p.m. performances for Wednesday, Dec. 3, and Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. The Grammy-winning quartet will again blend seasonal standards with chart-toppers “Pontoon” and “Boondocks,” all delivered with the Ryman’s unmatched acoustics.

Tickets are on sale through the Ryman box office and ScoreBig. ScoreBig’s no-fee listings include pew-style floor seats and coveted balcony benches that routinely sell out minutes after release.

Now spanning four consecutive nights, Little Big Town’s Christmas Shows have become a Music City December tradition, featuring surprise guest appearances and storytelling between numbers. The group’s four-part harmonies resonate beautifully inside the “Mother Church of Country Music,” providing a warm counterpoint to Nashville’s brisk holiday air.

Fans can make a full evening of the downtown locale by grabbing hot-chicken dinners on Broadway before the show or strolling the festive light displays at nearby Riverfront Park afterward.

Advertisement

Little Big Town Christmas Dates