Lorde tickets on sale in Brooklyn at Barclays Center

Lorde (Photo: Raph_PH, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Lorde brings her spellbinding alt-pop to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Dec. 16, 2025, at 7 p.m. The Grammy-winning artist behind “Royals” and “Solar Power” returns to the arena stage for one night only, promising a career-spanning set beneath Barclays’ cutting-edge light show.

Tickets are on sale now through the venue’s box office and online. ScoreBig also offers a selection of seats with zero hidden service charges, so fans can secure entry without last-minute surprises at checkout.

Lorde’s live performances are renowned for atmospheric visuals and minimalist production that lets her crystalline vocals shine. Recent set lists have woven early breakthroughs from “Pure Heroine” with deeper cuts off “Melodrama” and her newest tracks, offering longtime followers and newer listeners alike a dynamic, communal experience.

Brooklyn marks Lorde’s only confirmed New York City date this winter, and previous Big Apple stops have sold out quickly. With convenient subway access and plenty of pre-show dining in the Barclays neighborhood, the December gig is poised to draw fans from across the tri-state area.

Shop for Lorde tickets at Barclays Center on December 16, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Lorde tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.