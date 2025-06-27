Lyle Lovett & His Acoustic Group tickets on sale in Atlanta at Symphony Hall

Lyle Lovett & His Acoustic Group bring Texas storytelling to Atlanta Symphony Hall on Sept. 28, 2025. The four-time Grammy winner will present stripped-down versions of “If I Had a Boat,” “She’s No Lady” and selections from his recent album 12th of June.

Tickets are on sale now—purchase at the Woodruff Arts Center box office or via ScoreBig, which posts final prices with no hidden ticket fees.

Lovett’s acoustic format highlights the jazz, swing and folk nuances of his catalog, with virtuosic solos from longtime collaborators Jeff White (mandolin) and Luke Bulla (fiddle). Atlanta Symphony Hall’s pristine acoustics make it an ideal venue for the ensemble’s intricate harmonies and witty stage banter.

Situated in Midtown’s arts district, the hall is MARTA-accessible (Arts Center station) and surrounded by plenty of pre-show dining. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert; expect a 90-minute set followed by an encore steeped in Texan charm.

Shop for Lyle Lovett & His Acoustic Group tickets at Atlanta Symphony Hall on September 28, 2025

