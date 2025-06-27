Mac DeMarco tickets on sale in Denver at The Mission Ballroom

Slacker-pop maestro Mac DeMarco will headline Denver’s Mission Ballroom on May 3, 2026, bringing his laid-back guitar grooves—and likely a few off-the-wall stories—to the RiNo Arts District.

Tickets are on sale now through AXS or ScoreBig, where music fans appreciate no hidden ticket fees.

DeMarco’s latest release, the eight-hour instrumental opus One Way G, shows he’s still pushing boundaries a decade after “Salad Days.” Expect a career-spanning set peppered with new jams, plus the on-stage antics (cigarette breaks, crowd hugs) that make his shows cult favorites.

Mission Ballroom’s movable stage guarantees prime sightlines for all 3,950 attendees, and the venue sits steps from craft breweries and the 38th & Blake RTD station. Doors 6 p.m.; show 7:30 p.m.

Shop for Mac DeMarco tickets at The Mission Ballroom on May 3, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on Mac DeMarco tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.