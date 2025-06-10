Marco Antonio Solis tickets on sale in Reno at Reno Events Center

Marco Antonio Solis (Image via ScoreBig)

Marco Antonio Solis, the five-time Latin Grammy winner affectionately known as “El Buki,” will bring his soaring romantic ballads to Reno Events Center on Aug. 23, 2025. The 8 p.m. concert marks a rare Northern Nevada stop for the Mexican icon, whose heartfelt lyrics and velvet tenor have captivated fans for more than four decades.

Tickets for the Saturday night show are on sale now. While the Reno Events Center box office remains an option, savvy concertgoers can avoid hidden service fees by purchasing through ScoreBig, the marketplace that lists seats to major live events with transparent, up-front pricing.

Currently traversing the globe on his acclaimed “El Buki World Tour,” Solis blends timeless hits such as “Tu Cárcel,” “Si No Te Hubieras Ido” and “Dónde Estará Mi Primavera” with newer chart-toppers, all backed by a full ensemble of horns, strings and regional Mexican percussion. His recent U.S. dates have drawn rave reviews for rich visuals—LED backdrops of desert sunsets and cathedral columns—that frame the singer’s poetic storytelling.

The 7,000-seat Reno Events Center offers crisp acoustics and excellent sightlines from every tier, making it an ideal setting for Solis’ emotive melodies and intimate stage banter. Located steps from the Riverwalk District and the Truckee River, the downtown venue is surrounded by vibrant restaurants and gaming, allowing fans to turn concert night into a full Reno weekend getaway.

Expect sing-along moments, moving mariachi interludes and Solis’ signature quick changes between sleek charro jackets and understated formalwear—all hallmarks of a performer hailed as one of Latin music’s most enduring voices.

