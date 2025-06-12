Marina tickets on sale in Seattle at Showbox SoDo

Marina (the artist formerly known as Marina and the Diamonds) brings her neon-pop poetry to Showbox SoDo in Seattle on Sept. 6, 2025, with an 8:30 p.m. curtain. Fans can expect an intimate club setting for sing-along staples “Primadonna,” “How to Be a Heartbreaker” and socially charged tracks from her latest LP Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land.

Tickets are available now at the venue or via ScoreBig, which offers transparent pricing—no mystery fees—plus instant mobile delivery for last-minute planners looking to upgrade from GA to balcony.

Marina’s theatrical live shows marry art-school visuals with powerhouse vocals. Her 2025 set list dives deep into each of her four era-defining albums, weaving piano ballads between high-energy dance cuts. Showbox SoDo’s 1,800-cap industrial space, converted from a former warehouse, puts fans within arm’s reach of the stage’s giant LED backdrop and glow-stick-lit crowd.

Nestled in Seattle’s artist-friendly SoDo district, the venue sits steps from the light-rail line and an array of pre-show craft-beer taprooms. Doors open at 7, so early birds can snag limited tour posters before the house lights dim and Marina’s kaleidoscopic visuals burst to life.

