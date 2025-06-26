Maroon 5 tickets on sale for Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul

Maroon 5 brings its chart-topping pop-rock to Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul on Oct. 29, 2025, at 8 p.m. Led by Grammy-winning front-man Adam Levine, the band continues to pack arenas two decades after debut hit “Harder to Breathe.”

Tickets are now on sale through the venue, but ScoreBig offers a fee-free alternative whether you’re seeking lower-bowl proximity or budget-friendly upper-level views. Expect a career-spanning set—from “This Love” to the recent single “Middle Ground”—delivered with slick visuals, laser arrays and Levine’s signature falsetto.

Maroon 5 last played the Twin Cities in 2022, drawing rave reviews for a tight 90-minute performance that turned the arena into a sing-along. Xcel Energy Center’s first-class sound system and downtown Saint Paul location make this fall stop a hot ticket for Minnesota pop fans.

Pro tip: take advantage of the arena’s all-inclusive club level for shorter concession lines and lounge access, then snap photos at the iconic “Let’s Play Hockey” statue before the show.

