Maroon 5 tickets on sale in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena

Maroon 5 will headline Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on Oct. 21, 2025, at 8 p.m., bringing the pop-rock juggernaut’s greatest hits and new material to the Emerald City for the first time since the venue’s 2021 reopening.

Fans can purchase tickets via the arena box office, but ScoreBig offers an alternative with no hidden fees and transparent pricing. Seattle-area concertgoers can expect front-man Adam Levine to roll through chart-toppers such as “Sugar,” “Moves Like Jagger” and “Girls Like You,” backed by the band’s signature funk-pop groove and arena-level production.

Their 2024–25 world tour follows the release of “M5,” the band’s eighth studio record, and early reviews promise a career-spanning set extended by arena-wide sing-alongs. Climate Pledge Arena’s carbon-zero initiative underscores Maroon 5’s own sustainability push, making this stop one of the tour’s marquee eco-conscious engagements.

Whether you’re aiming for prime lower-bowl seats or just want in the door, locking tickets early is advised—Seattle dates historically sell out, and secondary fees can add up quickly if you wait.

