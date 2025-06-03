Mastodon, TV On The Radio, Pavement to Headline Levitation 2025 in Austin

Levitation Festival is set to return this fall with a new home base in Austin. The festival’s 18th edition will take place September 25 to 28, with events staged at the Palmer Events Center and various downtown venues.

This year’s headliners include Mastodon, TV On The Radio, and Pavement, each leading one of the festival’s three primary nights at Palmer Events Center. The lineup also features notable acts such as Unknown Mortal Orchestra, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Blonde Redhead, Built to Spill, The Black Angels, and Blood Incantation.

The move to Palmer Events Center marks a new chapter for Levitation, which has traditionally hosted its main events in various locations around the city. The 75,000-square-foot venue, situated along Town Lake, offers indoor and outdoor performance spaces, improved production capabilities, and modern amenities, including air conditioning, enhanced lighting, and expanded visual production elements.

“We’ve been searching for the right location to bring a multi-stage experience back to Levitation for years, and we found it right downtown,” said Rob Fitzpatrick, Levitation co-founder and festival director, in a statement.

“The venue offers a huge upgrade in production overall with endless possibilities for the visual experience, and great amenities — all of that in a beautiful park in the heart of the city.”

Beyond the main stage events, Levitation will continue its tradition of hosting late-night shows at various Austin clubs and venues, including Stubb’s, Mohawk, Elysium, Kingdom, and the 13th Floor. The nighttime programming begins Wednesday, September 24, with a kickoff event featuring Beach Fossils, Mdou Moctar, and additional acts.

Over the following nights, artists such as Boy Harsher, Sudan Archives, The Dandy Warhols, Jamila Woods, and Pup with Jeff Rosenstock will headline shows across the city’s storied music venues.

Resound Presents founder Graham Williams praised the festival’s new location, recalling the communal spirit of Levitation’s earlier days. “Levitation 2025 brings back a larger multi-stage festival in the spirit of when it was held at the ranch — and just steps from where Fun Fun Fun Fest called home – but this time we’re doing it at a venue that has everything we need – and with a roof over our head,” he said.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the new venue and the future of Levitation in this new space.”

For more information and additional details, festivalgoers can visit the official Levitation Festival website.

An artist line up can be found below: