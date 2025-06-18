Maxwell tickets on sale for Ledyard show at Premier Theater

Ticketnews Ads
Maxwell, the neo-soul pioneer behind “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder),” serenades Connecticut fans at the Premier Theater at Foxwoods on Sept. 6, 2025. The Saturday-night concert begins at 8 p.m. inside New England’s largest resort casino, where the 4,000-seat room offers pristine acoustics and plush seating.

Tickets are available now via the Foxwoods box office and ScoreBig. Opting for ScoreBig means seeing the full price upfront—no service-fee sticker shock—so you can splurge on a gourmet pre-show dinner at one of the property’s celebrity-chef restaurants.

Fresh off celebrating the 25th anniversary of his Grammy-winning album Embrya, Maxwell is previewing tracks from an anticipated trilogy finale, blacksummers’NIGHT. Expect a velvety setlist mixing slow-jam staples “Pretty Wings” and “Fortunate” with newer grooves that showcase his still-soaring falsetto.

Foxwoods veterans know parking is free and gaming is steps away, making this date perfect for both date night and a friends’ getaway. Treat yourself to late-night blackjack or the rooftop HighFlyer Zipline after the house lights come up.

