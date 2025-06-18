Maxwell tickets on sale for Ledyard show at Premier Theater

Maxwell (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Maxwell, the neo-soul pioneer behind “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder),” serenades Connecticut fans at the Premier Theater at Foxwoods on Sept. 6, 2025. The Saturday-night concert begins at 8 p.m. inside New England’s largest resort casino, where the 4,000-seat room offers pristine acoustics and plush seating.

Tickets are available now via the Foxwoods box office and ScoreBig. Opting for ScoreBig means seeing the full price upfront—no service-fee sticker shock—so you can splurge on a gourmet pre-show dinner at one of the property’s celebrity-chef restaurants.

Fresh off celebrating the 25th anniversary of his Grammy-winning album Embrya, Maxwell is previewing tracks from an anticipated trilogy finale, blacksummers’NIGHT. Expect a velvety setlist mixing slow-jam staples “Pretty Wings” and “Fortunate” with newer grooves that showcase his still-soaring falsetto.

Foxwoods veterans know parking is free and gaming is steps away, making this date perfect for both date night and a friends’ getaway. Treat yourself to late-night blackjack or the rooftop HighFlyer Zipline after the house lights come up.

Shop for Maxwell tickets at Premier Theater at Foxwoods on September 6, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Maxwell tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.