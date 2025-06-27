Mehro tickets on sale in New York at Racket

LA singer-songwriter Mehro brings his whisper-soft falsetto and atmospheric pop to Manhattan’s Racket on Sept. 30, 2025. The 20-something troubadour—best known for streaming hits “chance with you” and “like you’re god”—will treat fans to intimate renditions of tracks from his upcoming debut album.

Tickets are available now via the venue, but the easiest path is ScoreBig, which lists seats with zero hidden service charges.

Mehro’s last NYC date, a sold-out Mercury Lounge gig, earned rave reviews for its candlelit staging and confessional storytelling. Racket’s 650-cap ballroom ups the capacity while preserving close-up sightlines, making this a rare chance to see a rising indie voice before he graduates to theaters.

Located in West Chelsea near the High Line, Racket offers quick access to the A/C/E and L subway lines plus plenty of post-show taco spots. Doors at 7 p.m.; music at 8 p.m.—arrive early to snag limited-edition lyric zines at the merch table.

Shop for Mehro tickets at Racket on September 30, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Mehro tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.