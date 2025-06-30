MJ The Musical tickets on sale in Calgary at Jubilee Auditorium

MJ – The Musical lands at Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Calgary for a four-show run, Nov. 18-23, 2025. Direct from Broadway, the production recreates Michael Jackson’s era-defining concerts with live vocals, signature choreography and 25 No. 1 hits.

Tickets are available now through the Jubilee box office or ScoreBig, where buyers avoid hidden service charges and can pick exact seats on an interactive map.

The musical’s kinetic staging moves from Jackson 5 beginnings to the Thriller-era megastar years, powered by Tony-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon’s electric dance numbers and a dazzling LED set. Calgary audiences will relish the theater’s crisp sound and unobstructed sightlines—ideal for spotting every moonwalk.

Don’t miss the Alberta exclusive “Human Nature” encore, performed only on Canadian tour dates. Families and longtime fans alike will find plenty of opportunities to sing along and snap costumed lobby photos.

