MJ The Musical tickets on sale in Edmonton at Jubilee Auditorium

MJ – The Musical moonwalks into Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton for four performances, Nov. 11-15, 2025. The Tony-winning Broadway smash celebrates the music and moves of Michael Jackson, tracing his rise from Motown prodigy to global icon with hits like “Beat It,” “Billie Jean” and “Smooth Criminal.”

Praised for its jaw-dropping choreography and an uncannily spot-on lead performance, MJ features more than 25 chart-toppers performed by an 11-piece live band. Broadway’s original creative team brings arena-level lighting, smart video backdrops and a fast-moving book that captures both Jackson’s artistry and the cultural backdrop of his career.

Edmonton is one of only two Alberta stops on the tour, and the 2,500-seat Jubilee’s acoustics make its signature basslines thump. Expect spectacular costume changes—yes, the sparkly glove appears—and iconic dance breaks that will have the audience on its feet.

Performance dates and ticket links

