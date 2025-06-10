Ticketnews Ads
MLB All-Star Game tickets on sale in Atlanta at Truist Park

MLB All-Star Game returns to Atlanta on July 15, 2025, as the American and National Leagues square off under Truist Park’s LED roof halo. First pitch is 8 p.m., but festivities begin hours earlier with a star-spangled pre-game and military flyover.

Tickets are available now via ScoreBig—your source for upfront pricing across club levels, pavilion seats and field-level suites.

The Braves last hosted the Midsummer Classic in 2000 at Turner Field. Expect a sell-out crowd, Tomahawk Chop thundersticks and potential cameos from Braves legends Chipper Jones and Greg Maddux during player introductions.

