MLB Home Run Derby tickets on sale in Atlanta at Truist Park

MLB Home Run Derby 2025 (Image via mlb.com)

MLB Home Run Derby lights up Atlanta’s Truist Park on July 14, 2025, at 8 p.m., launching All-Star Week with baseball’s biggest power display. The sport’s top sluggers will battle in timed rounds, aiming moonshots toward the Chop House and the left-field stands while fans keep score with every towering blast.

Tickets are on sale now through the Braves box office

This is the first Derby hosted by Truist Park, and its intimate sightlines—just 755 feet from plate to the deepest concourse—make every seat prime for souvenir-catching chances. Beyond the action, All-Star festivities include live music, player autograph sessions and plenty of local Southern fare inside The Battery Atlanta.

With only 41,000 seats available and national attention focused on the Derby, early buyers will secure the best vistas for each round’s buzzer-beating swing-offs.

