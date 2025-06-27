Monster Jam tickets on sale in Duluth at Gas South Arena

Monster Jam, the world’s premier monster-truck spectacle, barrels into Duluth’s Gas South Arena Sept. 6-7, 2025, for four adrenaline-fueled shows. Fans of Grave Digger, El Toro Loco and Megalodon can expect jaw-dropping jumps, donuts and two-wheel skills competitions as 12,000-pound trucks roar across a dirt-filled floor.

Tickets are on sale now. While the Gas South Arena box office is one option, many families choose ScoreBig, which lists seats for major events with no hidden ticket fees. The savings leave extra cash for ear protection and checkered flags.

Monster Jam’s 2024 visit to metro Atlanta sold out its Saturday matinee; early buyers will lock in the best sightlines this year. Arrive early for the Pit Party (separate admission) to meet drivers, snap photos beside the towering trucks and collect autographs before engines fire for the main show.

Located just off I-85, Gas South Arena offers ample parking and easy MARTA bus access for fans from Atlanta, Gwinnett and beyond who crave the roar of supercharged V-8s. With afternoon and evening performances on both Saturday and Sunday, there’s a time slot for every schedule.

