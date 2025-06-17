Monster Jam tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena

Monster Jam (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Monster Jam fires up the engines for two high-octane shows at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. Fans of towering trucks and big-air freestyle runs can expect a weekend packed with roaring horsepower and jaw-dropping stunts in the heart of downtown L.A.

Tickets for both dates are on sale now.

The 2025 Monster Jam circuit features fan favorites like Grave Digger, Megalodon and El Toro Loco battling in skills challenges and racing brackets before unleashing full-throttle freestyle mayhem. Crypto.com Arena’s indoor layout keeps the action close, so every seat offers a prime view of massive jumps, backflips and donut contests.

L.A. crowds know their motorsports—the tour routinely sells out in Southern California—so early buyers score the best views. Families will appreciate the matinee finale on Sunday, while Friday night’s opener promises prime-time pyrotechnics to kick off the weekend.

