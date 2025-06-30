Monster Jam tickets on sale in Spokane at Spokane Arena

Monster Jam roars back to Spokane Arena for four engine-revving shows Oct. 17-19 2025. The world-famous monster-truck series packs 12 000 horsepower of freestyle flips, massive jumps and head-to-head racing into Washington’s Inland Northwest for an adrenaline-filled weekend.

Tickets are available now through the Spokane Arena box office and—fee-free—at ScoreBig. Grab seats early; past Monster Jam visits have sold out as families and gear-heads flock to hear the roar of Grave Digger, Megalodon and more fan favorites.

Each performance features high-octane competitions where drivers pilot 12 000-pound trucks over dirt ramps and crushed cars, plus the high-flying Monster Jam ATV racing session. Fans can also add a Pit Party pass to meet drivers, take photos beside the towering 66-inch tires and watch crews tune the trucks before showtime.

Spokane Arena’s seating bowl provides prime sightlines, letting even upper-level sections feel the rumble. The 2025 tour introduces new trick-scoring technology so spectators can follow every backflip and two-wheel save in real time on the video board.

Whether you’re a lifelong Grave Digger devotee or bringing the kids for their first rev of thunder, Monster Jam’s Spokane stop promises big air, bigger noise and memories that last long after the engines cool.

Show dates and ticket links

Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off Monster Jam tickets at ScoreBig NOW with code TICKETNEWS10.