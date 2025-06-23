Monster Truck Madness tickets on sale in Paso Robles at Mid-State Fair Grounds

Monster Truck Madness roars into California Mid-State Fair Grounds in Paso Robles on July 27, 2025, at 7 p.m., unleashing car-crushing giants like Grave Digger, El Toro Loco and local favorite California Kid for one night of high-flying freestyle mayhem.

Seats are on sale now at the fairgrounds and through ScoreBig, which powers fee-free ticket sales so families can put more budget toward funnel cakes and souvenir flags.

The 12-truck lineup will tackle a custom dirt track packed with bus stacks, tabletop jumps and a roaring figure-eight racing course. During intermission, young fans can meet drivers in the pit party, snag autographs and snap selfies beside 66-inch tires that tower overhead.

The Mid-State Fair’s Chumash Grandstand transforms into a horsepower arena, its newly reinforced floor engineered to withstand 10,000-pound pickups landing from stories-high leaps. LED spotlights and synchronized pyrotechnics add nighttime spectacle, while concession stands keep Central Coast barbecue and frozen lemonade flowing.

With the event closing the fair’s opening weekend, July crowds should arrive early to explore carnival rides, livestock displays and chart-topping country concerts scheduled earlier in the day.

Shop for Monster Truck Madness tickets at California Mid-State Fair Grounds on July 27, 2025

