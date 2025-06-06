Morrissey Announces Additional North American Tour Dates

British alt-rock icon Morrissey has unveiled a North American trek that will carry him from autumn 2025 into early 2026, marking his latest stateside return following last year’s sold-out residencies and festival stops.

The 25-date run launches September 10 at Place Bell in Montreal and winds through arenas, theaters and festivals on both coasts before concluding January 22 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. Along the way, the former Smiths frontman will headline storied rooms like Radio City Music Hall, Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom and Denver’s Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MORRISSEY (@morrisseyofficial)

One of the tour’s marquee moments comes October 25 at the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, where punk veterans Social Distortion will appear as special guests.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. local time via primary outlets, with full details available at MorrisseyCentral.com. Fans seeking fee-free alternatives can also find seats on resale exchanges such as Ticket Club—members there save on service charges; see options at Morrissey Tickets.

Since his 1988 solo debut Viva Hate, Morrissey has secured five U.K. No. 1 albums and earned a devoted global following for his literate lyrics and magnetic stage presence, performing classics from both his solo catalogue and The Smiths’ revered songbook.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Morrissey 2025-2026 Tour Dates

Date Venue and City September 10, 2025 Place Bell — Montreal, QC September 12, 2025 CityFolk Festival — Ottawa, ON September 13, 2025 Budweiser Stage — Toronto, ON September 16, 2025 Radio City Music Hall — New York, NY September 19, 2025 Premier Theater at Foxwoods — Mashantucket, CT September 20, 2025 MGM Music Hall at Fenway — Boston, MA September 23, 2025 The Met — Philadelphia, PA September 25, 2025 Benedum Center — Pittsburgh, PA September 27, 2025 Aragon Ballroom — Chicago, IL September 29, 2025 The Riverside Theater — Milwaukee, WI October 2, 2025 Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre — Denver, CO October 4, 2025 The Union — Salt Lake City, UT October 7, 2025 Benaroya Hall — Seattle, WA October 9, 2025 Hult Center for the Performing Arts — Eugene, OR October 11, 2025 The Greek Theatre — Berkeley, CA October 21, 2025 Centennial Hall — Tucson, AZ October 24, 2025 The Show at Agua Caliente — Rancho Mirage, CA October 25, 2025 Intuit Dome — Inglewood, CA January 6, 2026 San Diego Civic Theatre — San Diego, CA January 10, 2026 Boeing Center at Tech Port — San Antonio, TX January 13, 2026 The Criterion — Oklahoma City, OK January 15, 2026 The Factory — St. Louis, MO January 17, 2026 The Fox Theatre — Atlanta, GA January 20, 2026 Mahaffey Theater — St. Petersburg, FL January 22, 2026 Hard Rock Live — Hollywood, FL

Links above lead to either the artist’s official ticketing page or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers can claim a free one-year Ticket Club membership by visiting this page and signing up with code “TICKETNEWS.”