Mrs. Doubtfire – The Musical tickets on sale in Milwaukee

Mrs. Doubtfire – The Musical brings its quick-change comedy and heartwarming story to Uihlein Hall at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts in Milwaukee for four performances Oct. 1-5, 2025. The stage adaptation of the beloved 1993 film follows out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard, who disguises himself as a quirky Scottish nanny to stay close to his children—setting the stage for rapid-fire costume gags, big Broadway dance numbers and a poignant message about family.

Tickets for all four Milwaukee shows are on sale now. Fans can buy in person at the Marcus Center box office, but many opt for ScoreBig, where seats to major events come with no hidden service fees and clear, up-front pricing.

Since debuting on Broadway in 2021, the musical has won praise for Rob McClure’s frenetic title performance and Wayne Kirkpatrick’s pop-infused score that turns classic movie moments—like the kitchen-blender chaos—into show-stopping production numbers. Touring audiences can expect the same quick changes (31 in the first act alone) and a set design that slips seamlessly from Hillard’s apartment to a TV studio and beyond.

Uihlein Hall’s 2,305-seat auditorium, renowned for warm acoustics and unobstructed sightlines, is an ideal setting for the production’s big vocals and slapstick choreography. The Marcus Center sits along the Milwaukee Riverwalk, offering theatre-night diners endless pre-show options in the nearby Deer District.

Whether you laughed at Robin Williams in the original film or are discovering the story for the first time, this limited Milwaukee run invites audiences of all ages to experience its feel-good message live.

