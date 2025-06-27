Mrs. Doubtfire tickets on sale in Boston at Emerson Colonial Theatre

Mrs. Doubtfire – The Musical lands at Boston’s historic Emerson Colonial Theatre Sept. 9-21, 2025, bringing the heart-warming comedy of the hit 1993 film to the stage in the city where Hollywood originally filmed several key scenes. The production blends new songs by Wayne & Karey Kirkpatrick with laugh-out-loud dialogue as out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard disguises himself as a Scottish nanny to remain close to his children.

Tickets for all performances are on sale now. Besides the Colonial box office, theater-goers can snag seats via ScoreBig, which offers Broadway-caliber tickets with no hidden service charges.

The family-friendly musical has earned praise for its quick-change costume wizardry and heartfelt message about parenting. Boston audiences last saw the show during a pre-Broadway tryout in 2019; this return engagement marks its first full New England run since the show’s Tony-nominated New York debut in 2022.

Opened in 1900, the 1,700-seat Emerson Colonial Theatre sits steps from Boston Common and offers plush seating beneath a gilded ceiling—an ideal setting for Mrs. Doubtfire’s madcap antics and soaring ballads. Evening and matinee options across weekdays and weekends make it easy to plan a Back Bay outing, whether you’re reliving Robin Williams nostalgia or introducing the next generation to Euphegenia Doubtfire.

