Mrs. Doubtfire tickets on sale in Boston at Emerson Colonial Theatre

Mrs. Doubtfire – The Musical lands at Boston’s historic Emerson Colonial Theatre Sept. 9-21, 2025, bringing the heart-warming comedy of the hit 1993 film to the stage in the city where Hollywood originally filmed several key scenes. The production blends new songs by Wayne & Karey Kirkpatrick with laugh-out-loud dialogue as out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard disguises himself as a Scottish nanny to remain close to his children.
Tickets for all performances are on sale now. Besides the Colonial box office, theater-goers can snag seats via ScoreBig, which offers Broadway-caliber tickets with no hidden service charges.
The family-friendly musical has earned praise for its quick-change costume wizardry and heartfelt message about parenting. Boston audiences last saw the show during a pre-Broadway tryout in 2019; this return engagement marks its first full New England run since the show’s Tony-nominated New York debut in 2022.
Opened in 1900, the 1,700-seat Emerson Colonial Theatre sits steps from Boston Common and offers plush seating beneath a gilded ceiling—an ideal setting for Mrs. Doubtfire’s madcap antics and soaring ballads. Evening and matinee options across weekdays and weekends make it easy to plan a Back Bay outing, whether you’re reliving Robin Williams nostalgia or introducing the next generation to Euphegenia Doubtfire.
Get Mrs. Doubtfire tickets
- Mrs. Doubtfire tickets at Emerson Colonial Theatre on September 9, 2025
- … on September 10, 2025
- … on September 11, 2025
- … on September 12, 2025
- … on September 13, 2025 (2 p.m.)
- … on September 13, 2025 (8 p.m.)
- … on September 14, 2025 (1 p.m.)
- … on September 14, 2025 (6:30 p.m.)
- … on September 16, 2025
- … on September 17, 2025
- … on September 18, 2025
- … on September 19, 2025
- … on September 20, 2025 (2 p.m.)
- … on September 20, 2025 (8 p.m.)
- … on September 21, 2025 (1 p.m.)
- … on September 21, 2025 (6:30 p.m.)
Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Mrs. Doubtfire tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.