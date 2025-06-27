My Morning Jacket Announces Five 20th Anniversary Shows for ‘Z’

My Morning Jacket will mark the 20th anniversary of their fourth studio album, Z, by performing the record in its entirety at five select shows on their upcoming North American tour.

The band announced that these special anniversary concerts will take place on August 15 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, August 19 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, October 16 at Brooklyn Paramount, October 26 at Chicago’s Salt Shed, and November 1 at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre.

The milestone performances will coincide with the band’s ongoing tour which resumes its second leg on August 5. Along with the Z anniversary sets, the tour will include multi-night runs in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, and Atlanta.

Frontman Jim James acknowledged the anniversary in a statement released with the announcement. “October 4 is the 20th anniversary of our album Z. It’s pretty wild to think about that,” James said.

“To celebrate two decades of it being out in the ether, we’re turning five of our shows into special Z anniversary shows, where we’ll play that album (and some other songs, don’t worry) front to back.”

Released in October 2005, Z became one of the band’s most acclaimed albums and helped broaden their audience. The record features well-known tracks such as “Wordless Chorus,” “Off the Record,” and “Gideon.”

The tour comes in support of My Morning Jacket’s latest album, is, which was released on March 21.

For more information and additional information, fans can visit My Morning Jacket’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

08/05 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater †

08/06 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater †

08/08 – Bonner, MT @ Kettle House Amphitheater †

08/09 – Seattle, WA @ Chateau St. Michelle Winery †

08/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden †

08/13 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater †

08/15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre †*

08/16 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre †

08/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium †*

08/20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl †

08/22 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre †

10/08 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem §

10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met §

10/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met §

10/13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway §

10/14 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre §

10/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount §*

10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount §

10/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount §

10/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ MegaCorp Pavilion §

10/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee §

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed §

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed §

10/26 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed §*

10/29 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle §

10/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre §

11/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre ^*

* = Z 20th anniversary show

† = w/ Melt

§ = w/ BALTHVS

^ = w/ Babehoven