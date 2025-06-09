New Kids on the Block, Gloria Estefan, Dierks Bentley Among GMA’s 2025 Headliners

Good Morning America has announced its headliners for their 2025 Summer Concert Series, with New Kids on the Block, Gloria Estefan, Dierks Bentley, and Laufey among the artists announced for the annual event.

The series begins June 12 with a performance from New Kids on the Block, delivering what will be the final concert inside the show’s Times Square studio before the series transitions to its new downtown Manhattan location.

From there, the series continues on July 18 in Indianapolis, where BIA and G-Eazy will perform ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The outdoor event marks one of several concerts this year staged beyond New York City as the program expands its reach.

On August 1, Colombian singer Manuel Turizo will make history as the first artist to perform at Good Morning America’s brand-new studio. Turizo will lead off a string of August performances at the new venue.

Good Charlotte is set to take the stage August 8, and a week later, on August 15 will continue the series. Gloria Estefan will perform on August 22.

Country star Dierks Bentley follows on August 27, returning to GMA’s stage. Rounding out the series is Teyana Taylor, scheduled to perform August 29, closing the summer season.

Simone Swink, senior executive producer of Good Morning America, shared, “We’re thrilled to host this year’s Summer Concert Series in our brand-new, state-of-the-art studio,” Swink said.

“It’s an exciting chapter for us, and we can’t wait to welcome incredible artists and our viewers into our home, right here in the heart of downtown Manhattan.”

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Good Morning America website.

2025 ‘GMA’ Summer Concert Series Schedule

June 12 — New Kids on the Block

July 18 — BIA & G-Eazy

August 1 — Manuel Turizo

August 8 — Good Charlotte

August 15 — Laufey

August 22 — Gloria Estefan

August 27 — Dierks Bentley

August 29 — Teyana Taylor