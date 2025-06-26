Outside Lands Unveils 2025 Night Shows With Thundercat, Black Coffee

As Outside Lands prepares for its 2025 return to Golden Gate Park this August, organizers have announced the lineup for its series of night shows.

From August 3 through 10, a selection of festival performers and guest acts will take over some of San Francisco and Oakland’s most popular venues.

The lineup kicks off on August 3 at Oakland’s Fox Theater with Floating Points, joined by Julianna Barwick and Mary Lattimore. The following nights see acts like Still Woozy with Bay Ledges at The Independent and Japanese pop artistFujii Kaze performing at Bimbo’s 365 Club on August 7. That same night, the Rickshaw Stop will host Fcukers with DJ Aaron Axelsen behind the decks.

August 8 will see Thundercat at The Independent and ARMNHMR’s PASSPORT event at The Great Northern. Also on August 8, Public Works will host Walker & Royce alongside Techno Tupac, and Notion will take over 1015 FOLSOM.

The weekend continues with BLOND:ISH lighting up The Independent on August 9, and Midnight Generation at the Rickshaw Stop. The Great Northern welcomes Dombresky that same evening, while Hope Tala and Luna Li wrap up the night shows at The Independent on August 10. The final night will also feature house music heavyweight Black Coffee at 1015 FOLSOM.

Eager Beaver and Golden Gate Club ticket holders get first access beginning June 25 at 10 a.m. PT, with the presale ending on June 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Festival ticket holders can enter their presale window on June 26 at 10 a.m. PT through 11:59 p.m. PT. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public starting June 27 at 10 a.m. PT.

Notably, Outside Lands Festival is set to take place August 8 to 10 at Golden Gate Park. This year’s lineup features headliners Tyler, The Creator, Hozier, and Doja Cat. For more information, festivalgoers can visit Outside Lands official website.