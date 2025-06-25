Paul Zerdin tickets on sale in Las Vegas at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club

Paul Zerdin, the “America’s Got Talent” Season 10 champion and master ventriloquist, headlines Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at The LINQ Promenade on Aug. 8 and 9 2025. Zerdin’s quick-witted banter with puppets Sam, Albert and Baby has earned standing ovations from London’s West End to the Las Vegas Strip, blending sharp stand-up with jaw-dropping vocal illusion.

Tickets for both Vegas shows are available now. Fans can buy directly at the club or skip the line at ScoreBig, which lists major-event seats minus the hidden service charges that balloon checkout totals elsewhere.

Zerdin’s residency-style weekends let audiences experience new bits and improv each night, making back-to-back performances uniquely appealing. The 300-seat Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club offers line-of-sight views from every table, top-tier sound and a full bar—perfect for date night or group outings before hitting the LINQ’s High Roller observation wheel.

Whether you’ve followed Zerdin since his Royal Variety Performance debut or discovered him through viral “AGT” clips, these August sets promise belly laughs and interactive hijinks in true Vegas style. Seats are limited and summer tourism in full swing, so act fast.

