145 People Report Being Pricked By Syringes at French Music Festival

French police have detained 12 suspects in connection to attacks at the Fête de la Musique this past weekend, where 145 attendees were stabbed with syringes.

The festival, which took place on Saturday, June 21 throughout France, drew reported “unprecedented crowds.” The French ministry confirmed to CBS News that there were 145 reports from across the country, including 13 in Paris.

Authorities said that investigation was opened after three separate victims — including a 15-year-old girl and 18-year-old man — were stabbed and feeling unwell. Additionally, some victims were taken to the hospital for toxicological tests.

While has not been confirmed if the needles contained date rape drugs like Rohypnol or GHB at this time, there were reports on social media that called for attacks on women ahead of the festival, dubbed “needle spiking.” The phenomenon is not new; “needle spiking” has occurred at festivals across Europe.

CBS noted that out of the 12 apprehended suspects, four were accused of targeting around 50 victims.

Aside from the suspects, the interior ministry said that more than 370 people were detained during the festival on various charges.