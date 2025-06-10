Peppa Pig concert tickets on sale in Red Bank at Count Basie Center

Peppa Pig concert (Image via the production's official website)

Peppa Pig’s My First Concert oinks its way to Red Bank, New Jersey, on April 1, 2026, turning the Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center into a family-friendly symphony hall. The 6 p.m. performance blends live orchestra with on-screen animation so little ones can clap along to “The Bing Bong Song.”

Tickets are on sale now, and ScoreBig lists fee-free options from orchestra front rows to balcony bargains.

The show introduces children to classical music through Peppa’s adventures—think Mozart “oink-terpretations” and brass fanfares for George’s dinosaur. Pre-concert activities include coloring stations and photo ops with costumed characters in the historic lobby.

Located on Red Bank’s bustling Monmouth Street, the theater sits steps from kid-approved pizza parlors and cupcake shops, making it easy to plan a full afternoon outing.

