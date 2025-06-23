PlayStation the Concert is set to transform Columbia County Performing Arts Center in Evans, Georgia, into a gamer’s symphony hall on March 12, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The multimedia experience pairs a full orchestra with larger-than-life visuals from legendary PlayStation franchises, promising nostalgia-fueled thrills for fans of every era.

Tickets for the March 12 performance are on sale now. While the venue box office remains an option, savvy concertgoers can secure seats at ScoreBig, which offers transparent pricing and zero hidden fees.

The concert program spans more than two decades of PlayStation history, from the sweeping melodies of God of War to the emotive themes of The Last of Us. Between movements, giant screens will broadcast cinematic game footage perfectly synced to the live score—an immersive treat both for seasoned players and newcomers discovering this music for the first time.

Opened in 2021, Columbia County Performing Arts Center boasts first-class acoustics that will spotlight the orchestra’s dynamic range—from intimate strings to thunderous brass—bringing familiar soundtracks to life like never before. Located just outside Augusta, the venue offers ample parking and easy interstate access for fans across the Central Savannah River Area.

