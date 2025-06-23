PlayStation the Concert tickets on sale in San Francisco at Golden Gate Theatre

PlayStation the Concert levels up the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco on Feb. 15, 2026, at 6 p.m., merging a full symphony orchestra with giant in-hall visuals drawn from iconic PlayStation franchises. From the sweeping strings of Shadow of the Colossus to the ominous choirs of Bloodborne, the multimedia event delivers a nostalgia-charged score for gamers and film-music fans alike.

Tickets are available now through the SHN box office and ScoreBig, whose no-fee model helps Bay Area audiences secure premium seats without surprise mark-ups.

Curated by award-winning composer Yasunori Nishiki, the program spans more than 25 years of PlayStation history and features guest appearances by soloists behind themes for God of War Ragnarök and The Last of Us Part II. Between movements, panoramic LED screens will showcase gameplay footage synced precisely to the live orchestra, immersing the audience in each anthem’s visual world.

Opened in 1922, the 2,200-seat Golden Gate Theatre recently underwent a $20 million renovation that restored its gilded rococo interior and upgraded acoustics—prime conditions for the concert’s dynamic crescendos. Situated steps from the Powell Street BART station, the venue anchors a thriving pre-show dining scene that ranges from Vietnamese pho to craft-cocktail speakeasies.

With only one Northern California date on the 2026 itinerary, demand is expected to mirror last year’s sell-out in Los Angeles. Secure your controller-inspired night out today.

