Portugal. The Man tickets on sale in New York

Portugal. The Man touches down at Terminal 5 in New York City on Dec. 3, 2025, at 8 p.m., delivering their genre-blending alt-rock and mega-hit “Feel It Still” to the Hell’s Kitchen ballroom.

NYC fans can purchase tickets now via the venue and ScoreBig, which offers competitive pricing and zero service-fee surprises.

The Grammy-winning Alaska-born outfit is touring behind a forthcoming LP rumored to revisit the psychedelic textures of their early catalog while keeping the radio-ready hooks that catapulted them to mainstream acclaim. Expect a swirling light show, crowd-surfing sing-alongs and a few unexpected covers, a hallmark of the band’s live sets.

Terminal 5’s tri-level balconies provide prime sightlines, and its West 56th Street location sits steps from multiple subway lines—ideal for holiday-season commuters and out-of-towners alike.

