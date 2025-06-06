Post Malone to Launch New Bar and Music Venue on Nashville’s Broadway

Post Malone | Photo by The Come Up Show from Canada via Wikimedia Commons

Post Malone is set to make his mark on Nashville’s Broadway district with the opening of a new bar, restaurant, and music venue.

The Grammy-nominated artist announced the project this week, confirming a partnership with TC Restaurant Group, the hospitality company behind several of the city’s celebrity-owned establishments.

The venue, which will be located at the former site of Tequila Cowboy and Wanna B’s Karaoke Bar, is currently undergoing renovations. Once completed, it will feature six bars, three live performance stages, a full-service dining area, and a rooftop patio overlooking Broadway’s famed neon corridor. The property, adjacent to Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, will span 26,000 square feet, making it the largest ground floor space on Broadway.

In a statement, Malone noted that “we’ve created a space where everyone can come together and kick some ass..’

“Nashville has really become a second home for me so I can’t wait to invite y’all over to my house,” Malone said.

Adam Hesler, president and CEO of TC Restaurant Group, shared in a release, “Post Malone is one of the most influential and gravitational artists of our time, and we’re thrilled to partner with him on this exciting concept.”

TC Restaurant Group operates several celebrity-affiliated venues in Nashville, including Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen, Luke Bryan’s Luke’s 32 Bridge, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up, and Jason Aldean’s establishment next door. The company also manages properties in Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, and Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Hesler added that Malone’s diverse musical style and broad fan base made him an ideal partner for a project of this scale.

“There’s only one reason we would consider expanding our artist partnerships, and that is to have the ability to partner with someone of the caliber, innovation, and authenticity of Post,” Hesler said. “His talent and ability to transcend multiple genres is one of a kind.”

The announcement comes as Malone continues his “Big Ass Stadium Tour,” with upcoming dates scheduled in New York, Miami, Orlando, and Denver through July 1.