Premier Boxing Champions: Pacquiao vs. Barrios tickets on sale in Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Premier Boxing Champions brings the highly anticipated Pacquiao vs. Barrios title bout to MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., on July 19, 2025. Fans can expect a night of world-class boxing as future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao faces off against undefeated contender Jesse “Bam” Barrios in a clash for the welterweight crown.

Tickets for the July 19 fight are on sale now. Purchase at the MGM Grand Garden Arena box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees.

Pacquiao, already a legend with world titles in eight weight classes, seeks to extend his storied legacy and cement his place among the sport’s all-time greats. Barrios, boasting a perfect record, arrives in Las Vegas determined to dethrone the veteran champion and announce himself on boxing’s biggest stage. The matchup promises explosive action from opening bell to final round.

MGM Grand Garden Arena—Las Vegas’s premier fight venue— offers seating for over 17,000 and has hosted historic bouts for decades. Its electric atmosphere, top-tier sightlines and iconic setting on the Strip make it a must-visit destination for combat‐sports fans.

This event is more than a fight; it’s a passing-of-the-torch moment in boxing history. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Pacquiao’s Hall of Fame career or eager to witness Barrios’s rise, this night of PBC championship action will be one for the record books.

