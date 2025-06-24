Pride concert at Kennedy Center sparks fury from Trump Ally, LN Board Member Richard Grenell

Kennedy Center head Richard Grenell lashed out on social media after five Democratic senators staged an invite-only Pride-month concert inside the storied arts complex Monday night. Grennell – a prominent ally of President Trump who was installed at the head of the arts institution earlier this year, then named to Live Nation Entertainment’s board of directors in May – slammed the event as a political stunt, criticizing the Senators involved, Lin Manuel Miranda and his Hamilton production partner Jeffrey Seller in a lengthy post on X shared via the Kennedy Center’s official channel.

Sens. John Hickenlooper (Colo.), Tammy Baldwin (Wis.), Jacky Rosen (Nev.), Brian Schatz (Hawaii) and Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) rented the 144-seat Justice Forum at the Center’s Reach expansion for a 90-minute program dubbed “Love Is Love.” Produced by Seller, the show featured Broadway veterans Javier Muñoz, Brandon Uranowitz and others performing LGBTQ-themed numbers from Falsettos, The Wild Party and more.

Hickenlooper called the evening “a celebration of freedom, self-expression and love” — and a pointed counter-message to former President Donald Trump’s February overhaul of the Kennedy Center, which replaced its bipartisan board and installed Grenell as president while Trump named himself chairman.

Within minutes of curtain, the lengthy statement from Grenell was posted, accusing Seller and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda (who was not present) of colluding with lawmakers for “a partisan political prank.” Grenell said Hickenlooper’s staff had described the booking as a “first-annual talent show” and that the senators were “larping as victims of intolerance” to generate headlines.