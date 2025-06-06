Punk In The Park Returns to Los Angeles with Bad Religion, Descendents, Pennywise

Punk In The Park is set to return to Southern California this fall, bringing a massive lineup of punk rock favorites to Berth 46 at the Port of Los Angeles. The two-day festival takes place Saturday, October 4 and Sunday, October 5, marking the latest installment of the expanding Punk In The Park series from Brew Ha Ha Productions.

Headliners for the 2025 Los Angeles edition include Bad Religion and Pennywise on Saturday, with Descendents and The Interrupters closing out Sunday’s slate. The full lineup features more than 40 bands across three stages, including Face To Face, Screeching Weasel, The Adicts, Stiff Little Fingers, The Bronx, T.S.O.L., Teenage Bottlerocket, The Casualties, and many more.

“Punk In The Park has always been about celebrating the spirit of punk rock in unforgettable settings,” said Cameron Collins of Brew Ha Ha Productions. “Last year’s send-off for NOFX was historic, and this year we’re doubling down with a stacked lineup that brings together legends and fan favorites.”

In addition to music, the festival includes a Craft Beer Festival from noon to 3 p.m. each day, featuring regional and national breweries. Beer sampling is available as a $15 add-on for ticketholders ages 21 and up. The event also features a Punk Rock Swap Meet and Vinyl Village, along with food vendors offering a variety of options, including vegan fare.

Ticketing & Admission

Weekend general admission tickets start at $149.99 (plus fees), while VIP weekend passes start at $279.99. VIP access includes dedicated entrance lanes, a commemorative laminate, access to exclusive viewing areas and lounges, and upgraded food and beverage options.

Single-day tickets and the specific daily lineups will be released closer to the event date. Fans are encouraged to purchase early, as prices are expected to increase.

Craft beer sampling passes are available as daily add-ons and include unlimited pours during the designated tasting hours. All attendees must be 21+ to participate in alcohol tastings, and those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Festival Growth and Background

Punk In The Park launched in 2021 and has grown rapidly, now hosting events in cities across the U.S., including Denver, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Ventura, Worcester, and its Southern California home.

The festival is produced by Brew Ha Ha Productions, the company behind other music-centric events such as Punk In Drublic, Brightside Music Festival, and California Is For Lovers.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit PunkInThePark.com. Follow the festival on social media @punkintheparkfest for updates.