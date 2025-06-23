Queens of the Stone Age Reveal ‘The Catacombs Tour’

Queens of the Stone Age made history as the first band to ever hold a concert inside the coveted Catacombs of Paris this year, leading to a new audiovisual album Alive in the Catacombs. Now, the group has been inspired to head out on a brief tour this fall.

“The Catacombs Tour” will stop at 11 theaters across North America, kicking-off at the Chicago Theatre on October 2. Along the run, they stop at Toronto’s Massey Hall, The Met in Philadelphia, San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall, and Bass Concert Hall in Austin before wrapping-up at New Orleans’ Saenger Theatre on November 21.

During the tour, QOTSA will present all-new arrangements specifically for these shows, which were “inspired in large part by the band members’ collective experience during the creation” of Alive in the Catacombs. According to a press release, “appropriate dress is encouraged — you’ll want to look as good as the music is going to sound on this very special evening at the theater.”

Tickets head on sale starting with an artist presale on Tuesday, June 24 at 10 a.m. local time via the code ALIVE 25 at Ticketmaster. A Live Nation presale follows on Wednesday, June 25 at 10 a.m. local time with the code TREBLE ahead of a general sale Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

The new dates follow several screenings of “Alive in the Catacombs” earlier this month, as well as a Q&A by the band after a screening in Los Angeles. “Alive in the Catacombs” was officially released as both a film and album on June 5.

The Catacombs of Paris, which first opened in 1810, are underground ossuaries that hold the remains of more than six million people. They were created in the 18th century to assist with the overcrowding of cemeteries, extending south from the Barriere d’Enfer. A small section of the Catacombs became open to the public in the early 19th century.

Hommes previously shared his desire to perform within the catacombs, noting in 2024 that “I’ve been working on it for 18 years, trying to get myself inside of this exalted place in Paris.”

Homme said that while inside the Catacombs, “we’re so stripped down because that place is so stripped down, which makes the music so stripped down, which makes the words so stripped down,” adding that “it would be ridiculous to try to rock there.”

“All those decisions were made by that space,” Homme said. “That space dictates everything, it’s in charge. You do what you’re told when you’re in there.”

Find QOTSA’s upcoming theater dates below:

Queens of the Stone Age | “The Catacombs Tour” 2025

10/02 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/03 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

10/05 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

10/08 — Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre – Boch Center

10/10 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/08 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

11/10 — San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall

11/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theater

11/19 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

11/21 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre