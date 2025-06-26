Queens of the Stone Age tickets on sale for Boston’s Wang Theater

Queens of the Stone Age will unleash their desert-rock assault at the Wang Theater at the Boch Center in Boston on Oct. 8, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The grandeur of the 3,500-seat landmark—opened in 1925 and restored to gilded glory—will meet Josh Homme’s fuzz-laden riffs for a night that marries ornate architecture with pounding alt-rock.

Tickets are available now through the Boch Center box office, but fans can dodge hidden fees by shopping via ScoreBig, which lists inventory to major events with transparent, up-front pricing. Whether you crave orchestra-pit proximity or affordable mezzanine seats, locking in early is wise; QOTSA’s 2024 stop at MGM Music Hall sold out in hours.

The Boston date comes deep into the band’s “In Times New Roman” tour, named for last year’s critically praised album that Pitchfork lauded for its “swagger and menace.” Expect a career-spanning set: chart staples “No One Knows” and “Go With the Flow” alongside deep cuts like “I Appear Missing,” plus fresh anthems “Paper Machete” and “Emotion Sickness.” Homme’s sardonic stage banter and the group’s hypnotic light show turn theaters into sweat-soaked rock chapels.

The Wang’s downtown location places fans steps from pre-show dining in the Theatre District and post-show haunts on Tremont Street. Doors open at 6 p.m.—arrive early to admire the lobby murals before the first chord hits.

